Lincoln’s Hornets Defeat St. Bonaventure 24-27 in Nail-Biter

By Darrel Wheeler, V&V Contributing Writer

The St. Bonaventure Seraphs (Ventura, CA) featuring senior tailback Delon Thompson came to 4777 Imperial Ave where he pushed his weight around Vic Player stadium for 248 yards rushing and 2 TDs with 34 carries. Very impressive. Delon is considered by many football aficionados as one of the best running backs in all of Cali.

However, the other Cali-superstar, RB Roderick Robinson, representing Lincoln kept it 100 three times with 307 yds rushing and three touchdowns with only 20 carries. Both ballers lived up to their abilities and publicity.

After three-quarters of dominance by the home team, Lincoln enjoyed a very comfortable lead. With the big game seemingly in hand, the Hornets appeared to lose focus and prepare for a celebration.

Late in the 4th quarter, the visiting Seraphs took full advantage of the Hornets’ celebratory mood using their potent running attack engineered by tailback deluxe Delon Thompson.

After a late TD by the visitors, St. Bonaventure pulled off a successful on-sides kick in the closing minutes, causing high anxiety across Hornet Nation. However, Lincoln’s embarrassed defense got angry and defiant and finally played with a sense of purpose and slammed the door shut on St. Bonaventure’s comeback attack.

“They are a great team and this was a good test for us. Sometimes we punch a team in the mouth early and they give up, but not them. They kept fighting back, but we did too,” Hornet Roderick Robinson shared. “I think we’re on the right track; fix a few things and we should have a successful season.”