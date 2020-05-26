Local Black-Owned Restaurants Open for Business

By Brian Goodin

Photos by Brian Goodin

Here are the names of quality black-owned restaurants waiting to serve you with mouth-watering food. Each restaurant offers curbside, no-contact pickup or delivery and participates in UberEats, Postmates, DoorDash, and GrubHub.

StreetCar Merchants

Chicken Bar

Owner: Ron Suel

Food: Fried Chicken, Donuts & Coffee

4002 30th Street, San Diego

Sunday through Thursday 11:30am to 9:00am

Friday and Saturday 11:30am to 11:00pm

BowLegged BBQ

Owner: Carlos Stance

Food: BBQ & Soul Food

4225 Market, San Diego

Wednesday through Saturday 11:00am to 8:00pm

Sunday 11:00am to 7:00pm

Breakfast B****

Owners: Daryl & Tracii Hutsona

Food: Breakfast

3825 Fifth St., San Diego

Monday through Thursday 8:00am to 1:00pm

Fridays 8:00am to 2:00pm

Saturday and Sunday 8:00am to 3:00pm

Caribbean Taste

Owner: Peter Obmsby

Food: Jamaican

6171 Imperial Ave., San Diego

Monday through Saturday 10:00am to 8:00pm

Sunday 10:00am to 6:00pm

Shotcaller Street soul Food

Owner: Ron Suel

Food: Barbeque, Chicken Wings, Soul Food

220 Euclid Ave., San Diego

Monday through Thursday 12:00pm to 8:00pm

Friday and Saturday 11:30am to 9:00pm

Sunday 12:00pm to 8:00pm

Coop’s West Texas BBQ

Da Chicken Coop

Owner: Bradrick Cooper

Food: BBQ & Soul Food, Fried Chicken & Waffles, Fried Fish & more

2605 Lemon Grove Ave., Lemon Grove

Tuesday through Sunday 9:00am to 3:00pm (Da Chicken Coop)

Tuesday through Sunday 10:00am to 3:00pm (Coop’s BBQ)