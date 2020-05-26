Local Black-Owned Restaurants Open for Business

By Brian Goodin
Photos by Brian Goodin
Here are the names of quality black-owned restaurants waiting to serve you with mouth-watering food. Each restaurant offers curbside, no-contact pickup or delivery and participates in UberEats, Postmates, DoorDash, and GrubHub.
StreetCar Merchants
Chicken Bar
Owner: Ron Suel
Food: Fried Chicken, Donuts & Coffee
4002 30th Street, San Diego
Sunday through Thursday 11:30am to 9:00am
Friday and Saturday 11:30am to 11:00pm
BowLegged BBQ
Owner: Carlos Stance
Food: BBQ & Soul Food
4225 Market, San Diego
Wednesday through Saturday 11:00am to 8:00pm
Sunday 11:00am to 7:00pm
Breakfast B****
Owners: Daryl & Tracii Hutsona
Food: Breakfast
3825 Fifth St., San Diego
Monday through Thursday 8:00am to 1:00pm
Fridays 8:00am to 2:00pm
Saturday and Sunday 8:00am to 3:00pm
Caribbean Taste
Owner: Peter Obmsby
Food: Jamaican
6171 Imperial Ave., San Diego
Monday through Saturday 10:00am to 8:00pm
Sunday 10:00am to 6:00pm
Shotcaller Street soul Food
Owner: Ron Suel
Food: Barbeque, Chicken Wings, Soul Food
220 Euclid Ave., San Diego
Monday through Thursday 12:00pm to 8:00pm
Friday and Saturday 11:30am to 9:00pm
Sunday 12:00pm to 8:00pm
Coop’s West Texas BBQ
Da Chicken Coop
Owner: Bradrick Cooper
Food: BBQ & Soul Food, Fried Chicken & Waffles, Fried Fish & more
2605 Lemon Grove Ave., Lemon Grove
Tuesday through Sunday 9:00am to 3:00pm (Da Chicken Coop)
Tuesday through Sunday 10:00am to 3:00pm (Coop’s BBQ)