Lorenzo Davis (Cassie) age 66. He began life on August 7, 1953, in Saint Louis, Missouri. Lorenzo passed away on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance, Fort Worth, Texas.

Lorenzo was the second of eight children born to Howard Louis Davis and Lorraine Alma Worley Davis. Lorenzo attended Gompers Jr. High school and Wright Brothers High School in San Diego.

Lorenzo was a Vietnam War veteran. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps and was honorably discharged on 7/21/75.

Lorenzo married Sylvia Bailey in San Diego, CA on August 30, 1980. They were married for 40 years. Lorenzo Davis earned the Degree of Bachelor of Science in Telecommunications Management on October 24, 1997, from DeVry Institute of Technology. He earned a Master of Project Management and MBA from Keller School of Management.

After leaving the Marine Corps Lorenzo worked for John Hancock as an insurance agent, Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center as an accountant he changed careers and became a San Diego City Firefighter-EMT. Lorenzo began working as an IT specialist for Earthlink Network Inc, and U.S. Veterans Initiative in Inglewood, CA. He advanced his career to Network Engineer.

Lorenzo loved his family first and foremost, devoted to his wife, supportive of his children and adoring to his grandchildren. Lorenzo loved to play golf.

Lorenzo Davis is survived by his wife Sylvia Bailey Davis, his son Aaron Wilhite, daughter Toccara Davis, son Rulon Davis (Sela) and daughter Ayriana Davis. He left 8 grandchildren, Savanna Wilhite, Laiya Onyenegecha, Nevaeh Dawson, Timothy Dawson, Rowen Davis, Sophia Lorraine Davis, Elijah Aaron Davis and Aviyah Davis. He left 5 siblings, Howard E. Davis, Vickie Davis, Charles Davis, Alma Hicklin, and Sterling Davis.

Lorenzo leaves a host of nieces and nephews.