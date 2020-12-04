Services were held Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at New Hope Friendship Missionary Baptist Church. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

Mark Anthony Dobie was born May 24th, 1967 to Henry Willison Dobie and Barbara Gene Moore in Berkeley California. In 1974 Johnny Sandle and Barbara Gene united in marriage and moved to Honolulu, Hawaii with their family. While in Hawaii, Mark found joy in sports like football and baseball.

Mark attended Lehua Elementary in Pearl City, Hawaii and was active at Pearl City Baptist Church. In 1978 the family moved to San Diego and united with New Hope Friendship Baptist Church. He attended Farb Middle and Serra High schools. He continued to play sports and graduated in 1985.

After attending the Army, Mark found himself in sales at Nordstroms. Moving up in ranks he moved to San Francisco. There, he met Jennifer Hom and they gave birth to his first daughter Jenesh Marie Dobie in 1994. He then married Felicia (Lisa) Atkins and became the father to Zuri Akili Dobie in 1995. This unity included four more kids Kenneth, LaDaysha, Leticia, and Nika. Along with 8 grandkids.

While Mark was not playing dad, he spent time golfing . He enjoyed watching sports, especially San Francisco 49ers and listening to E-40.

To set an example for his daughters and to prove to the world that he was more than what they thought of a black man, he went back to school. After graduating with his Bachelor’s degree, he went after his Master’s degree. With his degrees on hand he went off to Seattle to work for the United States Post Office, where he moved quickly into management.

He returned home to San Diego, to be close to his mother and family. He continued to work for the United States Post Office which grew into his extended family.

He leaves to cherish his memories: parents, Barbara and Johnny Sandle; siblings, Jonathan and Brianna Sandle; wife, Falicia Atkins; daughters, Jennifer Hom, Jenesh Dobie and Zuri Dobie; Felicia’s children; Kenneth, LaDaysha, Leticia and Nika; Michelle Johnson’s children; Keanna, Dachelle, Jason; Jonathan’s children: Willard, Jo-nathan, Joshua, Cassandra, Levi and Liem and Lovita and a host of family and friends.