Funeral services were held on October 13, 2021 at Calvary Baptist Church with the burial following at Miramar National Cemetery. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

Mary McKee was born to Jesse and Matris Morris in San Diego, CA. The oldest child of four brothers and two sisters. Mary attended local schools in the San Diego Community culminating in her graduation from San Diego High School, class of 1949.

Mary’s devotion to the Lord Savior and Jesus Christ was evident in her zeal for life and caring for others. Mary was steadfast in giving love and attention to her family and friends. She was a “natural sister” and the same to all she met.

Mary united with the Calvary Baptist Church at an early age and was baptized by the last Rev S.M Lockridge. She was a very devoted member. She joined the mission auxiliaries, the junior mission, and senior mission and loved singing in the sanctuary choir. She also worked in the church reception hall and culinary section of the church. All under the direction of beloved church elders. Church was a large part of her life and her family’s life. She enjoyed her church family and church events and she frequently attended New Life Baptist Church in Spring Valley.

Mary had a full work experience which included working for Robinsons – May Department Store for 15 plus years and Anderson Ragsdale for 30 plus years. She was a favorite of Mr. and Mrs. Ragsdale and their son Skipper and truly enjoyed her work experience.

Through her church and work with Anderson Ragsdale Mary became known in the community. She was known for these standouts: real long nails, her real 14 carat gold nails, and jewelry.

The Great loves of her life, including her husband Paul, were her daughters; Mignon and Monique, and her grandchildren; Jevon, Danielle and Antonise, her sisters; Octavia Ellis and Agusta Sawyer. She enjoyed having many nieces and nephews.

On the morning of September 20, 2021 God called Mary home to join her mother and father, Jesse and Matris and beloved daughter Mignon. Preceding in death and welcoming Mary to her heavenly home are Mary’s sister Bessie Tate, and brothers; Jesse Morris, Posey Morris, Chester Morris, and Howard Morris.