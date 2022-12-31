Maryland Democratic Rep. Raskin Announces ‘Serious’ Cancer Diagnosis

Raskin, 60, has served in the U.S. Congress, representing Maryland’s 8th district since 2017. The District of Columbia native previously served in the Maryland State Senate for two terms beginning in 2007.

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent

Maryland Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin announced that he would begin treatment for large B cell lymphoma.

He insisted that his condition was “serious but curable.”

The American Cancer Society describes large B cell lymphoma as cancer that “tends to grow quickly.”

Aggressive chemotherapy may cure this kind of cancer in about half of all patients. Still, doctors stress that it depends on factors, including when physicians initially diagnose the disease.

“After several days of tests, I have been diagnosed with diffuse large B cell lymphoma, which is a serious but curable form of cancer,” Raskin announced in a statement issued by his office.

“I am about to embark on a course of chemo-immunotherapy on an outpatient basis at Med Star Georgetown University Hospital and Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center. The prognosis for most people in my situation is excellent after four months of treatment.”

Raskin, who acted as lead impeachment manager during former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial in 2021, also serves on the House Select Committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The committee this month referred charges against Trump to the Department of Justice.

“I plan to get through this and, in the meantime, to keep making progress every day in Congress for American democracy,” Raskin asserted.

“I [expect] to be able to work through this period but have been cautioned by my doctors to reduce unnecessary exposure to avoid COVID-19, the flu, and other viruses.”