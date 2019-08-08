Mass Murder: The Presidency and the U.S. Senate

By Dr. John E. Warren Publisher

While the nation is mourning the loss of life in El Paso, TX, and Dayton, Ohio, let us not forget that death by guns is being played out each and every day in some communities across the country. While we have had over 250 mass shootings this year and yet another in northern California as I write this editorial, we appear unable to do anything as a nation because of two men–President Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell, the Majority leader of the U.S. Senate.

What is happening now in terms of “White Nationalists” murdering people because of the color of their skin? It is no different than the “lynching” of countless African Americans in the history of this country…

