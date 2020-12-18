Mayor Gloria Reacts to Recent COVID-19 Court Ruling

GLORIA IMPLORES SAN DIEGANS TO CONTINUE TO FOLLOW PUBLIC HEALTH GUIDANCE DESPITE RULING

SAN DIEGO – San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria issued the following statement yesterday in response to a local judge’s ruling on Wednesday to allow strip clubs and restaurants to reopen despite COVID-19 public health restrictions put in place by the State and County:

“The City of San Diego is working closely with the County and the State to determine the implications of Judge Wohlfeil’s ruling. No one wants our small businesses to be closed, but the science and data are showing a dire trend in hospitalizations and deaths. Over 1,200 have died in San Diego County and the ICU capacity in Southern California has dropped to zero.

“We have a collective obligation to accept the personal responsibility of keeping each other safe. I am asking San Diegans to continue to stay home as much as possible, wear a mask, avoid large gatherings, and order to-go to support small businesses. The health of our local economy hinges on the health of San Diegans.”