MONKEYPOX TOWNHALL: San Diego NAACP to Host Townhall to Discuss Monkeypox

On Friday August 5th at 6:00 P.M. the San Diego NAACP will be hosting the ‘Monkeypox Townhall’ to allow experts to answer questions about and explain the monkeypox outbreak.

Featured speakers will include Nathan Fletcher, Public Health Officer Wilma J. Wooten, MD MPH, Director and Deputy Chief Administrative Officer of SD County Health and Human Services (HHSA) Nick Macchione, MS, Infectious disease expert Michael Butera, MD, and NAACP San Diego Branch Health Chair Jerome Robinson, MD.

For more information and to register for the event, go to: sandiegonaacp.org/monkeypox-townhall

