National Child’s Day: November 20, 2020

U.S. Census Bureau & V&V Staff

Designated by President Barack Obama in 2016, National Child’s Day was designed to create a national recognition and appreciation for the future we create through our care of and consideration for children.

As President Obama said in his Proclamation 9545—National Child’s Day, 2016: “Our journey is not complete until all our children are cared for, cherished, and safe from harm. On National Child’s Day, let us forge a future of greater opportunity and prosperity for every young person, and let us seek to reach our greatest potential as a Nation by ensuring our daughters and sons can live up to theirs.”

Read the entire proclamation HERE.