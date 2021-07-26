President Biden Nominates Eight for U.S. Attorney Posts

Stacy M. Brown

NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent

@StacyBrownMedia

President Joe Biden nominated eight individuals for U.S. Attorney across the country, including nominees for the District of Columbia and Maryland.

The President said each “will be indispensable to upholding the rule of law as the top federal law enforcement officials for their district.”

Matthew M. Graves received the nod for U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, where he serves as a partner at DLA Piper LLP.

Erek L. Barron, a member of the Maryland legislature since 2015, earned the nomination for the District of Maryland.

Seven of President Biden’s eight nominations are individuals of color.

The nominations also include Clifford D. Johnson and Zachary A. Myers for United States Attorney in the Northern and Southern districts, respectively, of Indiana.

According to a White House spokesperson, both nominees would be the first Black U.S. Attorneys for their respective districts if confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

“These individuals – many of whom are historic firsts – were chosen for their devotion to enforcing the law, their professionalism, their experience and credentials in this field,” the White House said in a statement.

“Their dedication to pursuing equal justice for all, and their commitment to the independence of the Department of Justice” also swayed the President, officials stated.

“The President has launched a comprehensive effort to take on the uptick in gun crime that has been taking place for the last 18 months – putting more cops on the beat, supporting community prevention programs, and cracking down on illegal gun trafficking,” White House officials continued.

“Confirming U.S. Attorneys as the chief federal law enforcement officers in their district is important for these efforts.”