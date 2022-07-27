By Darrel Wheeler, Contributing Writer

On June 22, 2022, San Diego lost a true community treasure in Dr. Willie Lee Morrow.

Family, friends, and associates of hair-care pioneer Willie Lee Morrow were able to pay homage to him at his home going celebration last Friday, July 15, at Bayview Church.

A very impressive roster of San Diego community all-stars attended the celebration. Politicians, the clergy, entertainers, business and activists showed up to honor San Diego’s beloved hero…

____

Read the full article ‘Remembering Haircare Pioneer, Dr. Willie Lee Morrow‘ will be featured in this upcoming Thursday’s (7/28) print and digital publication.