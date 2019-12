By Dr. John E. Warren Publisher

The recent report of the San Diego Police Chief to the Citizens Advisory Board was seen by many as just another “dog and phony” show. Most of us saw it before when Shelly Zimmerman was police chief and talked about changes in the department based on the concerns raised by the U.S.Department of Justice. It was also a time of some 46 Recommendations then made by the police chief to correct or address many of the issues raised by the Feds…

