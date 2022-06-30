Richard James Polk

Funeral services were held on 06/21/2022 at Memory Chapel of Anderson Ragsdale Mortuary with the burial following at Miramar National Park Cemetery. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

Richard Polk was born November 25, 1934, to Willie M. and Carlean Watts Polk, who preceded him. He was the first of four children, Henry L. and Evely Y., who preceded him, and Jean Polk. He graduated from Lincoln High School in Camden, Arkansas, and immediately joined the U.S. Air Force and retired after 23 years of service. He married Jamesine (Jamie) Hill, the love of his life, and three children joined this union.

After retiring from the Air Force, he brought his family to San Diego. He worked for Occidental Research, and over time he worked for Genus of Airco Gases. The name was then changed to British Oxygen Company, BOC, where he retired. After getting bored sitting around, he went to work for La Mesa RV.

Growing up, Richard joined Zion Hill Baptist Church, under the pastorage of Rev. Samuel Morris. Richard joined Bayview Baptist Church under the pastorage of Rev. Timothy J. Winters in 1977. He was a trustee, and he worked in the parking lot, culinary and men’s ministry. Richard was a devoted and faithful member until his failing health.

Richard loved to cook on the grill, his chicken and ribs were mouthwatering. He was an amateur handyman, if duct tape couldn’t fix it, it couldn’t be fixed. Richard loved his church, camping, motorcycle riding, fishing, gardening, hunting and playing dominos.

Richard is survived by his wife of sixty-five years Jamesine (Jamie); three children: Deborah L., David L. (Loredo), and Tra’Seay L. (Marie Sowell) of Temecula, California; two grandchildren Accasia T. Whitehead (Rickey) of Edwards, California, and Tra’Seay Isaiah Polk of San Diego; three great-granddaughters Maliyah, Makenna, and Malani; sister Jean of San Mateo, California; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Richard was the most loving, caring, generous, and sweetest man I/we will ever know!