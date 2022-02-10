Ruby Lee Vryes was born on August 12, 1926, in Powhatan, Louisiana, to her mother Delphinine and father Jake Perrow.

Ruby left Louisiana in 1946 after the birth of her first child, Melvin Jr. The two of them traveled by train across the country to Coronado, California, where she joined her husband, Melvin W Price, Sr. Mr. Price had left ahead of his wife and son to get things settled for their arrival. He was ready to escape the Jim Crow south and their cotton picking ways in search of a better life for his growing family. Ruby was pregnant with her second child then, Larry Price, who was born in Coronado. He was the first of eight California born children; five more boys and two girls would follow. After ten years of residency in the Coronado community, the family relocated to Southeast San Diego where the family became members of Mt. Zion Missionary Church.

Ruby, the tireless worker, worked for the Bahia and the Town & Country Hotel and worked as a personal cook for a high-ranking executive of the Betty Crocker General Mills brand in La Jolla, California, in the 1960’s and 70’s. After retiring, she preferred to stay home and watch a variety of fruits and vegetables grow from her backyard garden. She also loved to cook, sew, and help raise her extended family.

Known for her kind and generous ways, she was a true believer in Christ. Her faith helped her navigate through life’s trials and tribulations with courage and love. She was a very remarkable and loving woman.

Ruby’s Children:

Melvin Willis Price, Jr. (Junior), Born: Powhatan, Louisiana

Larry Price, Born: Coronado, California

Narvell Price, Born: San Diego, California

Michael Rene Price, Born: San Diego, California

Rosalind Price (Honey), Born:San Diego, California

Roderick Price (Bubba), Born: San Diego, California

Brothers & Sister no longer with us:

Trunnell Lovett Price, Born: San Diego, California

Debra Ann Price, Born: San Diego, California

Clifford Steven Price (Kippy), Born: San Diego, California