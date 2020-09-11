San Ysidro Health Front-Line Staff Receives Donation of Meals from Frontline Foods

Voice & Viewpoint Newswire

Photos courtesy of San Ysidro Health

On Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, several San Ysidro Health clinics in the Central Region received a hearty “Thank You!” for their fearless dedication to service during the pandemic. Staff received deliveries of freshly made, restaurant-quality donated meals from Frontline Foods San Diego, a local non-profit that launched in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in March of 2020. San Ysidro sites in East County recently received donated meals as well, and deliveries are planned for San Ysidro Health’s sites and its frontline staff in the West region this September. A total of 1,066 meals will be donated by the Frontline Foods through restaurants.

San Ysidro Health’s frontline staff have provided high quality healthcare to more than 107,000 people. Through its integrated network of 42 program sites across San Diego County, the nonprofit remains open and continues to provide accessible and affordable health care services for families, many of which are essential workers.

“We thank Frontline Foods for this incredible donation and recognition of our staff,” said Kevin Mattson, president and CEO, San Ysidro Health. “For the last six months, Team San Ysidro Health has shown up daily to make a difference in the lives of the communities we serve across the County and continues working tirelessly in order to help alleviate the spread of COVID-19. We appreciate the outpouring of support.”

Frontline Foods San Diego raises money from the community to pay local restaurants to make and deliver meals to essential workers on the frontlines. As of August, they’ve coordinated nearly 14,000 meals delivered to 61 different healthcare and frontline organizations. 55 local restaurants have been supported in the process. Local restaurants that have donated meals to San Ysidro Health staff so far include: Barrio Dog, El Borrego Restaurant, Soi On 30th, Lola 55, Pop Pies, Cloak & Petal, Head Lettuce and Spitfire.

“Frontline Foods San Diego is so happy to be able to recognize and send our love to all the amazing staff at San Ysidro Health,” said Brett Roggenkamp, Chapter Lead, Frontline Foods.

“On behalf of our team, our donors, and our restaurant partners, we hope these meals serve as a reminder of how much you are appreciated by the SD Community at large. We have your back!”

San Ysidro Health has established the COVID-19 Relief Fund to help continue its support for COVID-19 testing and follow up care, SYHealth Telehealth services and the safest healthcare services for its 107,000 patients, including rural East County families.

For more information regarding San Ysidro Health, services available and the COVID-19 Relief Fund please visit www.syhealth.org and www.syhc.org/covid-19/ or call 619-205-6792.