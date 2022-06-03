SDAAMFA’s 2022 “Keepers of the Culture” Celebration

Last Friday, May 27, the San Diego African American Museum of Fine Art (SDAAMFA) honored its 2022 Keepers of the Culture recipients.

By Darrel Wheeler, Contributing Writer

The newest award winners worth special recognition were Calvin Manson, Playwright, Producer, Director, and visual artist; Alyce Smith Cooper, Ancestral Storyteller; Andre Rushing, Visual Artist and founder of the Andre Rushing Academy of Fine Arts; and Nathan East, Bassist, Vocalist, and a founding member of the contemporary jazz group, Fourplay.

Ms. Jade Hindmon, co-host of KBPS Midday Edition, served as this year’s mistress of ceremonies.

SDAAMFA board member Sinai Benson shared, “This is our fourth year doing this ceremony. We do this to honor those in the community that keep our culture alive here in San Diego. It’s absolutely imperative that we recognize them. There [are] a lot of well known artists all over San Diego, but you don’t always hear of the Black artists that have made significant contributions to the community. This is our way of saying to them, ‘Thank you’, and making sure that we honor those whose shoulders we stand on.”

The Quartyard on Market Street in Downtown was the place to meet and greet some of the best non-fiction storytellers and artists in town.

Photos by Darrel Wheeler 1 of 5