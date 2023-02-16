Funeral services were held on 02/03/2023 at Eritrean Kidane Mehret Church, with a burial following at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson Ragsdale Mortuary.

Shewhat Arefine Woldeyohannes was born on September 15, 1965, to Ato Arefine Woldeyewhans and Weuzero Hiriyti Habte in Asmara (Gejeret). When she became old enough to attend school, Shewhat studied at Mekelle Elementary School in Tigray, then later went to Red Sea High School in Asmara. While studying in Asmara, the government (Derg) offered her a scholarship in 1985 to learn about shoe design and fabric creation in Bulgaria. After attending school in Bulgaria, she went to Greece in 1987 and later came to America in 1990 to begin her life in San Diego.

Everyone who knew Shewhat would describe her as a caring, gentle, loving, and social person. She was adored by many and thoughtful in the way she interacted with her peers. Shewhat married her husband Ato Daniel Afewerki on November 4, 1955, and later welcomed their three children: Erota, Alex and Keren. She had a beautiful relationship with her family and loved them deeply.

Shewhat is survived by her mother, Hiriyti; husband, Daniel; children, Erota, Alex, and Keren; siblings, Lia, Daniel, and Aster; two brothers-in-law, Fassil and Benyam; sister-in-law, Seble Sifu; nieces, Josen, Sosina, Delina, and Heaven; and nephews, Hermon, Joel, Natnael, and Mikiyas.

Shewhat was very active in her community, specifically the Eritrean Women’s Association and many other Eritrean movements. She was a taxi owner operator with her husband when she suddenly became ill. During her treatment, Shewhat was surrounded by many loved ones. Unfortunately, due to complications of her illness, she passed away on January 15, 2023. Shewhat will be missed by her family and her community, and her legacy will continue through the lives of everyone she touched.