Shirley Adderly

Homegoing Celebration Service was held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary, Memory Chapel.

Shirley was born at Mercy Hospital in San Diego California on August 4th, 1955 to Earnest Ricks Sr. and Lydia Ricks. She was the 7th of 13 children. She was educated in San Diego attending Logan Elementary, Memorial Junior High School, and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1973. She attended Christ the King Catholic Church while growing up in San Diego.

Our Cali turned Florida girl loved her hometown. She often spoke of the adventurous, good times and reflected with gratitude on how she overcame many challenging times. In July 1983, she met Darren Adderly in San Diego. They had their first son, Darren Adderly II 1985. In 1987, the family relocated to Cocoa Florida to extend the family roots, wedding, and having their second son Devon Adderly.

Shirley had a variety of interests ranging from cooking, baking, fishing, fashion, and sports, specifically her forever San Diego Chargers, as she would say. Seeing family and friends happy and together brought her the greatest joy.

She was preceded in death by her father Earnest Ricks in 1963 and mother Lydia Ricks in 2000. Sisters Elaine 1990 and Mary Ann 2005. She leaves to continue her legacy her Husband Darren Adderly, three sons Darren (Erica) Devon Adderly, and Daniel Adderly (Chrystale),and daughter Brittany Adderly, 6 brothers Earnest Ricks Jr., William Ricks (Valerie), Michael Ricks (Debra), Herman Ricks, Lee Ricks and James Ricks (Joyce), four sisters Dolores Gaines (Art), Linda Clanton (Edward), Tina Ricks, and Allison Williams, five grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, and friends to celebrate her life and legacy.

Shirley you lived, laughed, and loved hard. You will leave behind a legacy of love. Love that was pure and selfless, love that was given cheerfully and without asking for anything in return. Until we meet again, we will honor your memory by paying this same love forward. If it was our will, you’d be here with us but we find comfort that you are in paradise with the most-high God, your mother and father.