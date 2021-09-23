Funeral Service will be held on Friday October 1, 2021, at 11:00 am at California Cremation and Burial, 5880 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego California 92115. Celebration of Life will be held Sunday October 3, 2021, 12pm-til at Colina Del Sol Park, 5319 Orange Ave @ 52nd Street, San Diego, California.

Stanley Bernard Wilson, was born January 31, 1956, to the Parentage Curtis Mitchell and Dodie Evans Turner in Fort Worth, Texas. The family would eventually relocate to San Diego, California when Stanley was a young boy. He attended San Diego area schools and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1974.

Stanley accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior at an early age. As an adult he enjoyed spending time with his family, barbecuing, dancing to music, shooting hoops and was known as being a sharp dresser. Stanley brought so much happiness to those around him. He was always the life of the party.

He was preceded in death by his Parents; Curtis Mitchell and Dodie Evans Turner and Brother Barry Wilson. He leaves to cherish his memory 3 Children; Lamar Wilson, Nikka Arms and Katie Wilson, 4 Sisters; Alvie Perry, Adrian Evans, Deedrick Pugh, Kimberly Turner 3 Brothers; Keith Wilson, Ivan Turner, Patrick Turner, Grandchildren, Nieces, Nephews and a host of family and friends.