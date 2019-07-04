Taking Another Look At the Declaration of Independence

By Dr. John E. Warren Publisher

One Hundred and Sixty Seven years ago Frederick Douglas gave a Fourth of July speech in Rochester New York. This was 80 some years after the signing of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776. It’s more than interesting to look at the opening lines of the Declaration of Independence which reads: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, THAT ALL MEN ARE CREATED EQUAL, THAT THEY ARE ENDOWED BY THEIR CREATOR WITH By Dr. John E. Warren Publisher See ELECTION page 13 CERTAIN UNALIENABLE RIGHTS, THAT AMONG THESE ARE LIFE, LIBERTY AND THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS.” …

