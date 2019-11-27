Thanksgiving, Black Friday and “Us”

By Dr. John E. Warren Publisher

By now we all know that Black Friday is the biggest shopping day of the year in the United States. The “Black” stands for profits and not race. In the world of business, “Black” stands for profits and “Red” stands for losses. It has been estimated that last year American shoppers spent a record $5 billion in 24 hours on Black Friday. In the past, Americans have spent $850 billion dollars between November 1st and December 24th. It has been estimated that Americans will drop roughly $87 billion this year on Black Friday and Cyber Monday with online sales up 23.6 percent from a year ago…

To Read More of This Article and More Articles by Dr. Warren. Subscribe to Your Digital Edition Below