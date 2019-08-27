The 15TH Annual African Culture Fest

Staff Writer

Photos Courtesy of Kamaal Martin

The City Heights community was abuzz Saturday, July 27th with the rich cultural heritage of San Diego’s African community. The 15th Annual San Diego African Culture Fest, which was held at the City Heights Performance Annex, annually draws over 3000 residents from the diverse international City Heights community, and this year was no different. Formerly known as the Somali American Cultural Festival, this year’s African Culture Fest theme was “Women, Aviation & STEAM.” According to Somali Youth United, the non-profit organization that annually hosts the event, the festival has allowed them to create a “bridge of understanding and break down cultural myths and stereotypes” and build opportunities to “celebrate, share, and preserve” San Diego’s diverse African heritage. Exhibits, vendors, community and educational resources and community organizations like The Education Station and others showcased their programs and services. The event featured well-known community activists including Geneviéve Jones-Wright and Tinicia Smith. Arts, culture and educational learning were on display with an emphasis on S.T.E.A.M. (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) skills acquisition for area youth and the San Diego region at large. It was a prime chance for all to think globally and embrace the rich cultural diversity within our midst.