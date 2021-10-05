THE NATIONAL CONGRESS OF BLACK WOMEN ELECTS LYNN DYMALLY AS NEW CHAIR

Dymally Continues Father Mervyn Dymally’s Legacy of Service

Voice & Viewpoint Newswire

The National Congress of Black Women has elected Lynn Dymally, daughter of the late Honorable Mervyn Dymally, chair its national board of directors. She was sworn into office Sat., Oct. 2 by the Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Kelvin D. Filer.

“As a young adult, my father would take me to the National Congress of Black Women’s Annual Brunch and Awards Ceremony held during the Congressional Black Caucus weekend,” commented Dymally. “I never imagined that I would one day walk in the path of the iconic Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm and Dr. C. Deloris Tucker – the founders of NCBW. I am humbled to be able to continue my father’s legacy of empowering Black women, their families, and their communities. I am thrilled and delighted to have the opportunity to work with Dr. E. Faye Williams, the current President/CEO of NCBW. Dr. Williams has a dynamic background in public service. She worked on my father‘s staff while he was a member of Congress, so, we have common concerns and solutions for the socio-economic role of Black women not only in America but globally, as well. I am compelled to do my part to improve the quality of life for my Black sisters who tread with me, before me, and behind me.”

Lynn Vivian Dymally is a retired Adjunct Associate Professor of Legal Studies in Business at California State University, Long Beach where she taught for fifteen years, researched and published on the topic of securities regulations, and served as a Faculty Fellow and Associated Students, Inc. (ASI) Faculty Advisor. She is currently an Arbitrator for the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), a not-for-profit organization authorized by Congress to protect America’s investors by making sure the broker-dealer industry operates fairly and honestly.

Having an esteemed family legacy in public service, Lynn was appointed to serve on the Board of Directors for the Water Replenishment District of Southern California (2103-2015) and she was elected to the Compton Unified School District Board of Trustees in 1982 where she served for 10 years. While in law school, she was selected to be a Judicial Extern for United States District Court Judge, the Honorable Terry J. Hatter and she worked as a Law Clerk for the Los Angeles County Counsel Office in the Special Services Division. She has volunteered her time by providing weekly tutoring to children who participated in Executives Fore Kids, a golf program for at-risk youth in the city of Compton, and served on the Long Beach Unified School District Superintendent’s Roundtable, as well as on two LBUSD School Site Councils and numerous PTA’s. Ms. Dymally served as an instructor for the Presidential Classroom for Young Americans in Washington, D.C., Appointee to the Los Angeles County Task Force on Teenage Pregnancy, Member of the Board of Advisors for Whittier Law School, and she was selected by the Hon. Yvonne Burke to participate in the American-Swiss Foundation’s Young Leaders Conference held in Switzerland.

Born and educated in Los Angeles County, Lynn attended public schools, graduated from Hollywood High School, and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of California at San Diego majoring in Communication/Sociology, a Master of Arts degree in Business Management from the University of Redlands, and a Juris Doctor degree from Whittier College School of Law. She is the daughter of the late Hon. Mervyn M. Dymally, California’s First Black Lieutenant Governor and actress Amentha V. Dymally. Lynn’s brother is the former Water Board Director Mark S. Dymally. She is the mother of LAUSD P.E. teacher, basketball coach, and urban science-fiction novelist Christian Mervyn Dymally.

The National Congress of Black Women, Inc. (NCBW) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to the educational, political, and cultural development of African American women and youth. Currently, NCBW trains women for leadership and decision-making positions in government, nonprofit organizations, and the private sector.

Dymally is also the co-founder of the NCBW’s South Bay Chapter.