Today in Black History: March 13th

1926 – Terence A. Todman Is Born

Terence A. Todman, a U.S. ambassador to six countries and Career Ambassador—equivalent to a four-star general—was a trailblazing diplomat. He fought racial discrimination at the State Department, advocating for diversity and integrating human rights into foreign policy. Born on March 13, 1926 in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, he served in the U.S. Army during World War II and helped organize Japan’s first post-war elections.

After earning degrees from Polytechnic Institute and Syracuse University, Todman joined the State Department in 1952. Over a 40-year career, he served in Chad, Guinea, Costa Rica, Spain, Denmark, and Argentina, retiring in 2014.

1928 – Publication of first African-American Daily Newspaper

William A. Scott II founded the Atlanta Daily World on March 13, 1928 to foster conversation among Black Atlantans. Initially a weekly, it became the first Black daily newspaper in 1932. Scott expanded his influence, launching a newspaper chain but was tragically murdered in 1934. His brother, C.A. Scott, took over, steering the paper toward conservative politics.

The Daily World covered key civil rights issues, opposed sit-ins, and promoted Black business and voting rights. C.A. Scott retired in 1997, succeeded by Alexis Scott. Today, the paper publishes weekly and updates daily online, continuing its legacy in Black journalism.

2009 – Anne Wiggins Brown Passes Away

Anne Wiggins Brown, born in 1912 in Baltimore, overcame racial barriers to become a celebrated Broadway performer. Denied entry to music schools due to her race, she became the first African American vocalist at Juilliard. In 1935, she starred as Bess in Porgy and Bess, earning acclaim despite criticism of the opera’s racial stereotypes.

Brown continued performing but faced segregation, prompting her move to Europe in 1946. She settled in Norway, transitioning to coaching and directing. In 1998, Peabody Institute awarded her its highest honor. She passed away in Oslo on March 13, 2009, leaving a lasting musical legacy.