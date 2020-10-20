VIDEO: McNair Family Talks Safety as College Football Season Opens

University of Maryland play Jordan McNair died of heat exhaustion in 2018. His parents want to save other student-athletes.

By Mark Gray

After losing their son to heat exhaustion during summer practice at the University of Maryland in 2018, Marty McNair and Tonya Wilson have dedicated their lives to making sure parents of other student athletes won’t share their fate. Through the Jordan McNair Foundation, the couple has launched a nationwide crusade to provide youth athletic leagues with water tubs and knowledge about heatstroke.

(Edited by Allison Elyse Gualtieri.)

As the B1G Conference gets underway this weekend, McNair’s parents are wary of the health risks facing football players and want to advocate for safety during this truncated season. They speak candidly about their experiences when they lost their son and what they learned during the process about what each student athlete’s value is to the schools where they have decided to play this fall despite the Covid-19 pandemic.