Why We Celebrate the Life of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

By Dr. John E. Warren Publisher

January 15, 2020 will mark the 91st birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. This is also a time in which we remember that Dr. King was assassinated 52 years ago this April. We have an entire generation with social media posts of Dr. King, abbreviated glimpses through streets, schools, buildings and monuments named after him, but little knowledge of the man himself. Since so many today will celebrate the “I have a dream” portion of his most famous speech, we are publishing this special “commemorative” issue to give some insight into the life of Dr. King, the man…

