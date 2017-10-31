By The Grio

The co-founders of the Black Lives Matter movement, Patrisse Cullors, Alicia Garza, and Opal Tometi, will be receiving this year’s Sydney Peace Prize.

The International Prize for Peace from The Sydney Peace Foundation honors nominees who have fought for goals such as nonviolence and justice. Nominees are considered from around the world and are expected to continue their work in the future with their reward

“Receiving this award is an honor and we are grateful for the immense amount of support that Black Lives Matter has received over the last four years. This award is received in solidarity with the organizations and organizers of Australia who had and still have faced oppression, but will fight back and proclaim that all Black Lives Matter. Right now, I believe it is our duty to show up and stand up for one another,” said Patrisse Cullors, according to a press release.

The co-founders are expected to give a lecture that highlights the work that the Black Lives Matter movement has done while they are in Sydney, Australia to receive the award at Sydney Town Hall.

With this award, Cullors, Garza, and Tometi join the likes of Irish President Mary Robinson, Canadian author Naomi Klein and journalist John Pilger as recipients.