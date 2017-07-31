CONNIE CHAMBERS

Connie Denise Chambers January 4, 1961-July 5, 2017

Connie Denise Chambers was born on January 4, 1961 in beautiful Berkeley, California to Robert Gilmore and Jennie Ruth Halloway. She then moved to Philadelphia for a few years and then to sunny San Diego where she grew up and started her education. Connie attended San Miguel Elementary, Lemon Grove Middle School and then Helix High School where her journey to adulthood would begin. Here she thrived to do her very best to make her mom proud by not only receiving the education she needed to succeed but also obtaining her first part time job.

She has always had drive and potential to be a strong and independent woman and nothing was going to stop her. Her first job at McDonald’s in La Mesa at the age of 16 and then she slowly worked her way up the ladder as her gaining knowledge was the key to her success. She then started working at Mayfair’s grocery store, Bank of America, US Navy training school and County of San Diego just to name a few. She then met her high school sweetheart Wilbert Martin to whom she married on October 20, 1979. In love they couldn’t wait and conceived their first born child, Tosha Martin, on January 19, 1980 and second child, Denise Martin, on March 2, 1983. Although she was blessed with two beautiful children this didn’t stop her from continuing to work hard and also be the best mommy and wife she could be.

She then started working for CCN processing medical/dental claims and later moved onto Southwest Marine as a purchaser/estimator. After married 22 years it was time for change as individuals we sometimes tend to grow apart so it was time for a change. Connie then became a single mom continuing to guide her girls to be strong, independent and encourage them they can do anything they set their minds to. Her main focus was Tosha and Denise. She then got a little side tracked after meeting Kenneth Chambers and started to realize she couldn’t get enough. Falling in love and not able to resist one another they tied the knot on March 24, 2001.

It didn’t stop there she then started working in the office of Debris Box where husband also worked. After many late nights at the office a handsome baby boy was born October 3, 2002, Jayden Chambers. She was so excited to be a mommy all over again not only to Jayden but to help raise her beautiful step-daughter Keme Chambers. Connie is a beautiful person inside and out with a heart of gold that always willing to bend over backwards to help any and every one in any way she could. She was very strong, ambitious, determined, loving, caring,hard-working, family oriented partier who loved to have fun and would always be the life of the party. Connie aka “Halawho” leaves behind but not far her loving husband Kenneth Chambers, ex-husband Wilbert Martin, daughters Tosha Marie Martin and Denise Nicole Martin, step-daughter Keme Chambers, son Jayden Chambers, son-in-law Keith Fielder, loving mother Jennie Holloway, mother-in-law Juanita Chambers, loving sister Veronica Seay, grandaughter Akira LaShay Fielder and a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, family and friends.