DOROTHY MAE ROGERS

Dorothy Mae Rogers October 23, 1932-October 07, 2017

Dorothy Mae Rogers was born on October 23, 1932, to the late George and Myra Smith in Rockport, MS. She departed this life on Saturday, October 7, 2017 at home surrounded by her loving husband of 65 years, children, sister and other family members. She was the third of ten children. She accepted Christ and was baptized at an early age. She continued to serve the Lord throughout her adult life. She actively worshiped and studied under the late Pastor Andrew McNeal, Greater Galilee Baptist Church, Pastor Gregory Brown, Blessed Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor Ray L. Smith. Dorothy was an active member and served on the Mother’s Board, the Deaconess Board and the Homeless Ministry until her health began to fail. She was also a member of the Orders of Eastern Star ultra Chapter #711 San Diego, CA.

She received her formal high school education in the Copiah Country School District. After attending and studying at San Diego Adult Education Center, she became a Licensed Vocational Nurse. Upon completion of her studies, she began working at Casa Blanca Nursing Home and later with Remedy Home & Healthcare. In 1984, Dorothy retired from Remedy to become the full time care provider for her Granddaughter Ashley.

Dorothy met and married R. D. Rogers her husband of sixty five years. To that union, they had five children, Mildred, Grace, Carolyn, Richard and David. In 1952, they moved the family to San Diego California and settled in Southeast San Diego where they raised their five children. She was fondly referred to as “Honey”, “Ms. Dorothy “, “Mama, “Mom”, “Grandma, and “Big Grandma”. Although. Dorothy only had five biological children she adopted more along the way, to include Eugene Sampson, Jimmy Leen Taylor, Debra Hogue, Carolyn McNeil and Irene Hernandez. Dorothy had a love for people and cooking. If you were hungry and needed a meal all you had to do is go to “Ms. Dorothy ‘s” house. Everything “Grandma” cooked was good, but her specialties were Coconut Cake, Chicken 8 Dumplings, Hamburger Casserole and Collard Greens which she grew in her yard. She enjoyed gardening and growing Roses. She has fourteen different Roses growing in her yard. Her personal favorites were the Double Delight and Mr. Lincoln. She also enjoyed fishing, making pottery, knitting, word puzzles and visiting with her friends and family.

She is preceded in death by her parents, (George and Myra Smith), daughter, (Grace Hughes), granddaughter, (Ashley Singleton), brothers, (Freddie Lee Smith. Earnest Smith, William Earl Smith, Willie B. Smith, George Smith Jr. and sister (Jerlean Smith).