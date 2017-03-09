Washington, DC ( March 9, 2017 ) -Enlightened, Inc. has partnered with the Howard University School of Business to create the region’s premier Center of Excellence for workforce development, professional training and research in Cybersecurity. The Center of Excellence in Cybersecurity, Education and Research Center (CECER) will be housed at Howard University. Enlightened has gifted $200,000 to the university, signifying the new partnership.

With continued cyber attacks across many government and business sectors, the industry is projected to see the demand for highly trained cyber security professionals and executives increase exponentially in the Greater Washington area and nationally.

“The CECER will address growing challenges Cybersecurity companies face recruiting and hiring qualified professionals. As a native Washingtonian and longtime supporter of Howard University addressing diversity and workforce development issues is long overdue in such a lucrative industry. Being able to not only change the trajectory of current professionals in the region but also local residents is an endeavor that we at Enlightened are proud to lead”, said Antwanye Ford, President and CEO of Enlightened.

“We need our students to see people like themselves and have mentors to guide them to get where they need to go,” said President Wayne A.I. Frederick in a release distributed by Howard’s Office of University Communications. “Two of our concerns are data recovery and data security. I can ensure you that the best students are here at Howard University.”

Ron Busby, president/CEO, U.S. Black Chambers Inc.; Dr. Barron Harvey, dean, Howard School of Business; Antwanye Ford, president/CEO, Enlightened. The CECER will provide dynamic resources to the business community, higher education partners and local residents as they advance their knowledge, understanding and competitiveness in the Cybersecurity Industry.

“The Howard University School of Business thanks Enlightened, Inc. for their generous donation to the CECER. Their support for this center provides unique and innovative programming for our students as they enhance their skill sets, competencies, and broaden their interest in the Information Systems and Cybersecurity industry. We look forward to a long and prosperous relationship through the Howard University CECER”, said Dr. Barron Harvey, Dean of the School of Business.

Ron Busby, president/CEO of the U. S. Black Chambers Inc., echoed the sentiments: “When it comes to the opportunity gap in the tech industry, the obvious problem is the lack of tech training and education needed to compete for contracts and business ownership in the tech industry,” Busby said. “Antwanye Ford’s program is a stellar example of how Black leaders can begin to narrow the opportunity gap in the tech industry.”

About Howard University

Founded in 1867, Howard University is a private, research university comprised of 13 schools and colleges. Students pursue studies in more than 120 areas leading to undergraduate, graduate and professional degrees. The historic main campus sits on a hilltop in Northwest Washington blocks from the storied U Street and Howard Theatre. The University remains committed to further enhancing its strategic positioning as one of the top research universities in the nation.

About Enlightened

Enlightened, Inc. (“Enlightened”) is an award-winning, HUB Zone certified, Information Technology (IT) and Management Consulting firm dedicated to helping our clients achieve success in meeting their objectives and solving their problems. Enlightened provides the highest level of service to our clients because we are thinking about their problems even when they are not.