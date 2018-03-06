Here’s the release date for Michelle Obama’s memoir so you can plan to take the day off

By Kia Morgan Smith

Michelle Obama will be booked this fall on tour once her upcoming memoir drops on Tuesday November 13, according to the book’s official website.

The former first lady revealed the beautiful cover of her memoir Becoming, on Instagram and discussed how personal and the moving the process of writing the book has been.

“Writing BECOMING has been a deeply personal experience. It has allowed me, for the very first time, the space to honestly reflect on the unexpected trajectory of my life,” she said. “In this book, I talk about my roots and how a little girl from the South Side of Chicago found her voice and developed the strength to use it to empower others. I hope my journey inspires readers to find the courage to become whoever they aspire to be. I can’t wait to share my story. Please visit the website in my bio for more information.”

We’re sure the website servers will go down shortly.

According to the press release on the book’s official website, the Michelle Obama memoir will be published by Penguin Random House and released in 23 languages in addition to English.