LYDIA WHITE

Lydia White June 24, 1969- November 2, 2017

LYDIA MARGARET WHITE was born on June 14, 1969 to proud parents, Curtis Lewis White and Esther Hamlin White in San Diego, California. She received her formal education through the San Diego Unified School District, where she attended Valencia Park Elementary, O’Farrell Junior High and graduated from Morse High School with the “Class of 1987”. She furthered her education at San Diego City College and Mesa City College, where she majored in “Court Reporting”.

While attending college, Lydia worked as a retail clerk for several businesses throughout San Diego County.

Lydia accepted Christ as her personal Savior during her young adult life and was baptized by the late Dr. Timothy J. Winters at the Bay View Baptist Church.

Lydia enjoyed spending quality time with her family. Her greatest joy was her children and her grandchildren. She greatly enjoyed those special moments with her grandchildren and her niece, especially during the holidays and the various adventurous trips and events they took, including the annual rodeo, the circus and the overnight sleepovers. Lydia always included her mother in every activity involving the grand-children, for she was always Lydia’s greatest supporter.

One of the most difficult moments in Lydia’s life, was losing her older sister, Cynthia in November 2008. Her sister was her best friend and they did everything together; they lived together, took trips together and went to concerts together. They especially enjoyed planning their trips to the bi-annual Green / White Family Reunions and spending time with their dad. In 2011, once again, Lydia dealt with losing a loved one, her cousin, Brian Taylor; they were very close. Lydia would occasionally, yet lovingly, talk about how much she missed her sister and her cousin. She loved her family unconditionally. She had a special and close bond with her mother, who was always there when she needed her, no matter what.

Lydia, who enjoyed life, remained close friends, throughout her life, with several of her high school classmates. They were there for each other through the ups and downs of life. They had a bond that could not be broken.

Lydia had a vibrant smile and was known to always be up-to-date on current events, including politics; and she did not hesitate to express her strong opinions.

Lydia’s life was too short, but she was loved by many. She had lifelong struggles, but always bounced back and tried to improve herself. She will never be forgotten.

On Thursday, November 2, 2017, Lydia Margaret White was called home to Glory. She leaves to cherish her memory, her children: Jasmine Rachal and James Rouser; her mother, Esther White all San Diego, CA; her father, Curtis Lewis White of Vidalia, GA; her half-sister, Sarah White of Colorado; grandchildren: Lei’Lani, Ley’Anna, and Jai’Eal Rudisell and niece, IEsther Burton all of San Diego, CA. and a host of other relatives and friends.

Services were held Monday, November 13, 2017 at Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary in the Memory Chapel; interment at Mt. Hope Cemetery.