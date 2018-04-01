By Dante Lee International

Determination and an amazing product can overcome even the most challenging odds. Naturalicious beauty company is living proof.

Insiders and experts agree that the interest in natural hair care products is higher than ever. Despite a vast amount of options, the challenge many Black women with natural hair still face is finding a brand with truly organic and natural ingredients that works exceptionally well – all while saving time on what is usually a long, arduous wash day experience. Popular Black woman-owned brand, Naturalicious, is happy to answer the call, recently announcing that their all-natural hair care products will be making their way into select Sally Beauty stores. But through hard work, passion and faith, Naturalicious has now emerged as an exciting company to watch.

“This is a dream; I literally started Naturalicious with practically nothing — only $32 in the bank and a 2-year-old baby on my hip,” Jimmere recalls. “I lost my job just 30 days before my divorce was final; and without any income, I found myself several months behind on my mortgage. Then I got the foreclosure papers. I was at rock bottom and had no where to go. I was literally on my way to being homeless. But having started Naturalicious the day I was laid off with that $32, our customers have been there the entire way, supporting us and being so loyal and dedicated to our mission of creating time-saving beauty solutions for busy women. That was four short years ago, and I’m now so thrilled to be able to serve them at an even higher level, right in their own neighborhoods, with us launching in Sally Beauty stores.”

Naturalicious’ entire hair care product line is both natural and gentle, while saving consumers up to 80% of the time it usually takes to wash and style their hair. What’s more, it is the only all-in-one system sold in Sally Beauty stores that does that work of 12 products in just three steps. According to over 600 glowing reviews on their website, Naturalicious’ products work exceptionally well – so much that numerous reviewers report the brand is literally “changing their lives.” Achieving this balance of safe, organic ingredients, multi-tasking products and time-saving results is a rarity in the natural hair industry.

One customer, Jamie B., recently said in a five-star review, “This stuff is like magic in a bottle. The shine, moisture, and the defining of my curls is OFF THE CHAIN!! Every time I ran my fingers through my strands my curls were popping like craaazy! I absolutely love this stuff!”

Sally Beauty stores will initially stock the company’s three most popular products: Step 1: Moroccan Rhassoul 5-in-1 Clay Treatment – a patented formula, which fans have deemed “wash day in a bottle”; Step 2: Moisture Infusion Styling Crème and Step 3: Divine Shine Moisture Lock + Frizz Fighter.

Every Naturalicious product is multitasking and time-saving and each product does the work of four products. This means three Naturalicious products alone replace 12 products you’d have to purchase from other brands.

In addition to her role as CEO of Naturalicious, Jimmere is the first African-American woman to hold a patent on a natural hair care product. She has become a popular and dynamic media guest, having been featured in Essence, Entrepreneur, Black Enterprise and Fast Company magazines. Additionally, she has been recognized as a Leading Lady on the nationally televised Harry Connick Jr. Show. She was also named one of the 100 most influential African Americans in the U.S. by TheRoot.com, alongside other prominent figures like Beyoncé and LeBron James.

For more information, and to find the Sally Store near you carrying Naturalicious products, be sure to visitwww.naturalicious.net/storelocator.