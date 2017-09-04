TYRONE DIXON

Loved and respected by all that knew him, Tyrone John Dixon, transitioned into the spiritual form on January 25, 2017. Mr. Dixon was known to courageously speak up when he thought it necessary. The injustices he witnessed at an early age helped develop in him an intense appreciation for righteousness and justice. His parents imbued him with a strong sense of purpose, morality and compassion for others.

Tyrone was born in the beautiful Jacksonville, Florida and graduated from Stanton High School. While at Stanton he distinguished himself not only as an articulate student, but also on the basketball court with his signature hook shot. Immediately after high school he was drafted to serve in Vietnam like so many other young men of that time. True to his forthright character, he elected to enlist in the United States Navy.

Following his naval tour of duty, he settled in San Diego, California and continued working for the federal government via the United States Postal Service, while concurrently attending San Diego City College as a political science major. During college Mr. Dixon was a consultant to the formation of the Black Student Union and advocated for the creation of courses in Pan Africanism. Mr. Dixon was also a contributing and advisory editor for The Black Scholar, a journal of black studies and research.

Mr. Dixon’s first marriage, to Angel “Granny” Hill ended in divorce. He is survived by his soulmate and the love of his life Ms. Connie, two children from his marriage including his adored only daughter SDSU alum, Anzania Christina Dixon-Carter, whom he treasured more than life itself and son Tyrone Dixon Jr.

One child from naïve exploits, MTS bus operator and pharmaceutical distributor Harold K. Dixon.

His beloved firstborn namesake grandson, Tyrone Carter, and his cherished second grandson whom was with him until his last breath, Tyrin Chionne Archie Carter; brothers Hose Freddie Dixon, Kelvin Dixon and his only sister whom he loved dearly Deborah Dixon. Bonus daughters Lashea Crystal Fulton and Reneta Brown; grandbabies Jadah Dixon, Josiah Dixon, Nashea Lampkin, Nashell Lampkin; especially good friends and neighbors Pedro, Maria, DJ and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Tyrone was preceded in passing on into the spiritual realm by his mother Carrie Jeffcoat Monroe, father Alonza Williams, step-father Hose Dixon, brother Neal Archie Monroe and his beloved niece Denise Hayes.

Tyrone Dixon was a man of impeccable character, extremely hardworking, brutally honest, trustworthy, fearless and valiant. He was the complete embodiment of dignity, integrity and grace.

Mr. Dixon and his family dislike cemeteries, therefore he was interred into the rear grounds of his personal residence, following a private memorial service at his home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Black Political Association, a non-profit that works to ensure an economic, social and political force against processes such as gentrification and probate theft of black owned properties.