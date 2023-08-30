$500K Unclaimed Refund List Released: Is Your Name On It?

By Voice & Viewpoint Newswire

San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister is reminding San Diegans to go to SDTTC.com to find out if they are owed part of $543,171 in unclaimed money before it is rolled into the County General Fund.

Each year the Treasurer-Tax Collector and other County departments have thousands of dollars that are owed to taxpayers. This usually results from warrants/checks that are undeliverable by the postal service. Refunds-owed could be a result of overpaid taxes or instances in which individuals and organizations are doing business with or receiving County services.

After several years of no claim being received the funds are escheated. While the County works to return these monies to the rightful owner, some refunds remain unclaimed.

To view a list of the 1,056 unclaimed refunds, go to the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s website. Alternatively, hard copies of the list are available at any one of the following Treasurer-Tax Collector office locations:

MAIN OFFICE – COUNTY ADMINISTRATION CENTER: 1600 Pacific Hwy, Room 162, San Diego, CA 92101

CHULA VISTA BRANCH OFFICE: 590 Third Ave, Chula Vista, CA 91910

EAST COUNTY BRANCH OFFICE (NEW): 10144 Mission Gorge Road, Santee, CA 92071

SAN MARCOS BRANCH OFFICE: 141 East Carmel Street, San Marcos, CA 92078

KEARNY MESA BRANCH OFFICE: 9225 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego, CA 92123

If you are owed money, follow the instructions on the unclaimed money page of the website to file a refund claim by September 21, 2023, before the money is rolled into the county’s general fund.

You can email your claim to refunds@sdcounty.ca.gov or call 1-877-829-4732 for more information. Anyone can sign up to receive emails when new unclaimed money lists are posted. The smallest refund amount available is $15.13, and the largest refund amount is $41,491.24.

Every year, the Treasurer-Tax Collector makes a strong effort to reunite San Diegans with money they have overpaid on taxes or fees. Current state law says countywide money that is unclaimed for three years and property tax refunds that are unclaimed for four years must be turned over to the County’s general fund.