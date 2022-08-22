6th Annual Back-to-School Haircut Drive

By TJ Dunnivant, Contributing Writer

The 6th annual Back-to-School and Haircut Drive took place last Saturday, August 13, in collaboration with and at the California Barber and Beauty College on El Cajon Boulevard. According to Miles Himmel, Larry’s son and founder of the Foundation, this event has been held every year since they started the foundation and the location hasn’t changed.

Miles touched on how his dad was proud to be part of America’s Finest city but stated, “As good as it is, there are still communities that are underserved in San Diego.” Miles said he keeps returning to the same location to ensure that his dad’s legacy continues to help in an area that needs it the most. “This is right between Hoover and Crawford [High Schools],” exclaimed Miles, “Every year we want to bring more of this or that to give to the students in this area. This year we included food from Asian Bistro, snacks, and drinks.”

Retired Photojournalist, board member and best friend of Larry’s, Bruce revealed more of Larry’s love for the San Diego Community. “Larry would cover stories that had a personal interest to the everyday people of San Diego,” Bruce reminisced, “Giving away backpacks and haircuts today continues to keep Larry’s legacy alive.”

Owner of the Barber and Beauty college, Silvia was proud to say that they had over 100 participants come through this year and every year that number grows. Silvia mentioned that her college serves the community in other ways, but this annual event adds to the connection she has maintained with the youth in the surrounding neighborhood. By her smile and energy and the smile on the faces of the participants, one could tell that good deeds were being done. The average cost of back-to-school supplies, clothes, and haircuts could be as steep as $300 to $600 per student. Backpack drives, such as this one, will definitely lighten the load for many families in the surrounding neighborhood.