By Dr. John E. Warren Publisher

African Americans, Blacks and the Politics of Now Redefining Suffrage, Unerasing Black Women Sojourner Truth. Harriet Tubman. Ida B. Wells. Shirley Chisholm. Rosa Parks. These household names, spanning a couple of centuries, qualify for the Suffrage Hall of Fame. Almost a buzz word synonymous with the Year of the Woman, in 2020 the centerpiece of suffrage will be marked by the 100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment granting women’s voting rights…

To Read More of This Article and More Articles by Dr. Warren. Subscribe to Your Digital Edition Below