Afrofuturism Lounge 2023 Offers Comic-Con Visitors a Party for a Cause

By VOICE & VIEWPOINT NEWSWIRE

Afrofuturism Lounge offers San Diego Comic-Con visitors a party for a social justice cause. The 6th annual Afrofuturism Lounge was a fundraiser for GrioNeers, a national nonprofit launched this year by Afrofuturism Lounge co-founder Dr. LaWana Richmond to advance Afrofuturism, comics, film, art, science, and related fields.

Afrofuturism Lounge took place at the University Club in Symphony Towers, 750 B. Street, 6-10 p.m., July 20. Afrofuturism Lounge Guests were invited to come in cocktail, cosplay, or evening wear consistent with the University Club’s dress code. Tickets are $10-$30 with food and drink/cocktails available for purchase.

“Afrofuturism Lounge is a gathering for San Diego Comic-Con visitors, including Black artists, writers, publishers, and creative thinkers in a culturally responsive environment,” Dr. LaWana said. “Afrofuturism Lounge 2023 guests help advance GrioNeers’ inclusive work that focuses on liberating Afrofuturist creative and intellectual power; connecting individuals with their own agency and efficacy in contributing to a more equitable future; and achieving sustainable growth through collaborative investment opportunities and resources for artists, scientists, and the masses.”

A mixer with an Afrobeat vibe, Afrofuturism Lounge 2023 was an opportunity to mingle with Black creatives including: Ytasha Womack, author of Afrofuturism; Uraeus of Black Heroes Matter and creator of Jaycen Wise comics; Eugene Young, art professor and designer of Afromancy; Aubree Rose VanSluytman of Broken Chalice Studios; Obichukwu Udehm of Kola Nut Productions; Tony Washington, Veteran Artist and Music Producer; Naseed Gifted of Jazen Comics; Marcus Newsome, Creator of Lightning Strike Comics; Tim Fielder, OG Afrofuturist, Illustrator, concept designer, cartoonist, author and animator; as well as other Afrofuturists and Black creatives. This all took place in the gorgeous Helm room at the Univerity Club Atop Symphony Towers.

In addition to Afrofuturism Lounge, Dr. LaWana brings the community together for Afro Con and Afrofuturism Dream Tank. Check out Afrofuturismlounge.com or Grioneers.org for more information.