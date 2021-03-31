After Attacks on Asian Americans, California Lawmakers Push To Expand Hate Crime Laws

By Byrhonda Lyons and Robert Lewis

IN SUMMARY

The Atlanta shootings and other recent attacks on Asian Americans have prompted state lawmakers to resurrect past bills, but hurdles remain in documenting and prosecuting hate crimes.

Since 2017, California lawmakers have introduced more than a dozen bills aimed at hate crimes, including attempts to improve data, train police and establish a hotline.



Most of those bills died in committees, never getting a floor vote, according to a CalMatters analysis. But in the wake of recent, highly visible crimes targeting Asian Americans, lawmakers are introducing some of the same measures their colleagues once rejected.

“There wasn’t the same level of urgency that I think is true today,” said Democratic Assemblymember David Chiu of San Francisco, who is reintroducing his bill from 2017 that would require the state attorney general to maintain a toll-free number where people could report hate crimes.

“The Atlanta shooting woke up much of the rest of America to what those of us in the Asian American community have been experiencing for quite some time.”

Hate crimes data elusive

Hate crimes data is spotty at best. A recent California State University, San Bernardino study showed an uptick in anti-Asian hate crimes reported to police in 18 large American cities from 2019 to 2020. The numbers, however, are small. San Jose reported a rise from 4 to 10, while Los Angeles saw an increase from 7 to 15, the study showed.

Experts say hate crimes are widely underreported and, even when they are, police officers sometimes fail to document incidents involving bias as a hate crime.

“We know that reporting rates of hate crimes by victims are really low,” said Phyllis Gerstenfeld, California State University, Stanislaus criminal justice professor and author of several textbooks on hate crimes.

“We’re not doing enough to reach out to potential victims, in part because victims don’t know about the laws, they don’t understand them, or they don’t feel comfortable talking to police for a wide variety of reasons,” Gerstenfeld said.