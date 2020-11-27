Alva Pearl Pittman

Graveside Service was held Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Greenwood Memorial Park. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

On May 9, 1920, a precious life by the name of Alva Pearl Horne began in Rentiesville, Oklahoma along with her twin brother, Alvin. She was the third of ten children born to loving parents, Harriet and Ed Horne and spent her formative years there, attending public school and accepting Christ at an early age. The Horne family later moved to Wichita, Kansas. Somewhere in the late 1940s, Alva moved to San Diego, California. She united with Greater Jackson Memorial Church of God in Christ under the leadership of Bishop J. A. Blake Sr., later moving her membership to Good Samaritan Church, where she remained faithful until her passing.

Alva United in Holy Matrimony with Charles Pittman, who passed away during the mid-1970s.

Alva was a true Christian; often times taking in family, friends, and those less fortunate then her. God always sent people that needed love, support and spiritual guidance.

Blessed and favored by God to live 100 years and 6 months, Alva is now enjoying eternal life alongside her husband, Charles; son, Don Gilkey; her parents; her siblings: Dolly Moore, Odelia Littleton, Margaret Kyle, Eddie Horne, Johnny Horne, Alvin Horne, Billy Horne, Alonzo Horne.

On Tuesday morning, November 10, 2020, there was a peaceful transition from this life into forever. Those left to celebrate her legacy are son; Jerome Pittman; daughter-in-law, Melissa Gilkey; grandchildren: Michael Gilkey, Jessica Gilkey,

Dawnette Francis, David Gilkey and Philip Gilkey, as well as a host of great- grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, Saints and friends.

She will be missed, yet we have hope to see her again in glory. Striving to make it to the kingdom was her desire for us all.