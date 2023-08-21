Angel Reese Pays it Forward with $12,000 Gift to Baltimore Alma Mater

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent

In a display of gratitude, commitment, and quintessentially paying it forward, Angel Reese, the superstar LSU women’s basketball player, showcased her dedication to the community that shaped her by donating $12,000 to her alma mater, St. Frances Academy.

The Catholic high school in Baltimore serves predominantly Black students.

Reese’s gesture is an inspiring example of giving back and supporting education.

Reese said she and others had benefited from contributions to St. Frances Academy in high school.

Officials said the donation would allow other talented women’s basketball players to have their tuition paid in full.

Reese announced the launch of her foundation in July during a panel discussion at the Variety and Sportico Sports and Entertainment Summit in Los Angeles following LSU’s victorious National Championship earlier this year.

Through the foundation, Reese said she hopes to provide equal opportunities for young girls in sports, education, and financial literacy.

Rolling Out reported that Reese has banked about $1.7 million this year in name, image, and likeness deals.

“As a woman, you can make more money in college than going to the WNBA,” Reese said, according to Rolling Out.

“NIL has changed the game completely for everybody, men, and women. You would think it would only be men and stuff, but it’s women too. We’re making bags!” Reese added.

“They said I was leading the whole country in college basketball in NIL deals. As a Black woman, that meant so much. I was like, wow.

“I was just talking to her, saying we’re going to be in the history books for saying we started this. We did so much here at LSU, in our first year here.”