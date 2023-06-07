Atlanta Lawmakers Approve Funding for Controversial Police Training Center, Sparking Outrage

The controversial plan, which has faced years of opposition, received a significant boost when the Atlanta City Council agreed to provide $30 million to develop the $90 million, 85-acre facility.

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent

In a highly debated decision, Atlanta lawmakers have voted to allocate funds to construct a massive public safety training center known as “Cop City” by its opponents.

The controversial plan, which has faced years of opposition, received a significant boost when the Atlanta City Council agreed to provide $30 million to develop the $90 million, 85-acre facility.

The decision has elicited outrage and jeers from dissenters within the chamber.

Despite more than 14 hours of testimony by hundreds of people opposing the project, the city council voted 11-4 to fund the facility around 5:30 a.m. local time.

Protesters and critics of the project have expressed concerns about its potential negative environmental impact and the perceived use of the training center for “urban warfare” exercises by the police.

The vote comes after a tragic incident in January, where officers fatally shot a 26-year-old environmental activist during an attempt to clear the proposed site.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation later revealed that the activist, Manuel Esteban Paez Terán, or Tortuguita, had fired at officers first, injuring a state trooper.

The incident led to property damage and multiple arrests during a subsequent vigil held in Atlanta.

Over 350 individuals signed up to deliver remarks during the public comment period ahead of the vote, with the majority expressing opposition to the development.

Many argued that the training center would not enhance public safety but rather perpetuate militarized policing and encourage the use of force.

In preparation for the vote, several City Hall offices were closed, services were moved online, and a temporary ban was imposed on certain items due to heightened security concerns.

According to city officials, the approved legislation will reduce taxpayers’ costs compared to the city’s previous arrangements.

It allows the city to consolidate existing leases for suboptimal training facilities used separately by the police and fire rescue departments, resulting in estimated savings of $200,000 annually or $6 million over 30 years.

The Atlanta Police Foundation, an independent, nonprofit organization, will lead the effort to raise the remaining funds needed for construction through philanthropic and corporate donations.

The proposed training center includes creating a simulated city for police and firefighter trainees, a shooting range, and an emergency vehicle operations course, representing a significant upgrade for both departments.

The Atlanta Police Foundation argues that the current facilities need to meet the training needs of a significant urban law enforcement agency, adversely affecting morale, recruitment, and retention.

Officials plan to construct the development on city-owned land in unincorporated DeKalb County, encompassing Entrenchment Creek and the South River Forest Basin.

The site, known as the Old Atlanta Prison Farm, was chosen for its ample size and city ownership.

The Atlanta Police Foundation said the construction would not require extensive tree removal.

Invasive species predominate in the cleared area, which has been there for decades.

Furthermore, the organization pledges to replant 100 new trees for every hardwood tree removed during construction.

Authorities said they would preserve approximately 300 acres of land as green space, parkland, and trails.

The Atlanta City Council initially approved the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center in 2021 as part of ongoing efforts to address demands for police reform following anti-police violence protests.

However, the project has experienced steadfast opposition from protesters who perceive it as a step in the wrong direction.

The approval of funding marks a crucial milestone for the controversial project, which continues to be a subject of intense debate and public scrutiny.