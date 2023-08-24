Big Fun at the George Stevens’ Center Jazz Fest

In spite of the looming hurricane, storm and flood watch warnings, Toot & Friends delivered a storm of inspiration, jubilation and praise to a sold-out audience last Saturday evening.

By Rosemary Pope, Fourth District Seniors Resource Center Executive Director

Saturday, August 19 at George L. Stevens Senior Community Center from 4 PM to 7 PM, The Fourth District Seniors Resource Center (FDRSC) held the jazz music extravaganza, “Musically Yours In Song,” proudly presenting the San Diego favorite Carmelia “Toot” Bell & Friends.

In spite of the looming hurricane, storm and flood watch warnings, Toot & Friends delivered a storm of inspiration, jubilation and praise to a sold-out audience last Saturday evening. This is the 3rd Annual Fundraiser benefitting the FDRSC. Prior to the concert, over 200 guests dined on tasty, delectable desserts and appetizers including the famous “Ms.Toot’s Sweet Tea.”

Highlights of the concert included the special appearance of eight-year-old Armani White who brought the audience to their feet singing “Elijah Rock” and “The Greatest Love,” Toot Bell Backup Singers and Band: Dale Fleming, De Shon Hall, Steve Goodin, Ronnie Foxworth, Jack Griffin and Levon Foxworth.

Ms. Rosemary Pope, Executive Director of FDSRC shared her gratitude to all involved for making the benefit concert possible.

“Thanks [to] guests, staff, volunteers and seasoned ambassadors for their hard work, love and prayers helping to make this fundraiser most successful and memorable,” Pope said.

FDSRC does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, color, religion, age, disability, sex, sexual orientation, marital origin, and political opinions or affiliations. To donate visit www.fdsrc.org.