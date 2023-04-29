Black Americans React to President Joe Biden’s 2024 Run for Re-Election

Biden highlighted “personal freedom” as a priority of his first term and said he plans to continue this agenda if elected for a second term. He also suggested that the upcoming election will be a fight against Republican extremism.

By Tashi McQueen, AFRO Political Writer

President Biden has officially announced his bid for re-election in 2024.

Political analysts had believed Biden would originally announce his run during his impassioned 2023 State of the Union address, but on April 25, he released a campaign video of the announcement on YouTube.

“When I ran for president four years ago, I said we’re in the battle for the soul of America, and we still are,” said Biden. “I’m running for re-election because I know America. I know we are good, decent people. We’re still a country that believes in honesty and respect and treating people with dignity. We’re a nation that gives hate no safe harbor.”

Biden highlighted “personal freedom” as a priority of his first term and said he plans to continue this agenda if elected for a second term. He also suggested that the upcoming election will be a fight against Republican extremism.

On the day of the reveal, AFRO took to the streets of Baltimore to see what Black Americans thought of his decision to run again.