Black Biz Flea Market Juneteenth Celebration at Worldbeat Cultural Center

By Malachi Kudura, Contributing Writer

Sunday, June 18, 2023, Black Biz Flea Market hosted its Juneteenth Celebration at the Worldbeat Cultural Center in Balboa Park. The celebration had music, performers, giveaways, food vendors and plenty of Black businesses to shop with. There was poetry performed by Stormiee Weather and musical performances by Mayowa, Bobby Suave, Aijo and Brandon Wave.

Juneteenth is celebrated to commemorate the freedom of Black slaves in the United States. This holiday was first celebrated in Texas, where on that date in 1865, in the aftermath of the Civil War, enslaved people were declared free under the terms of the 1862 Emancipation Proclamation.

“I’ve been a creative ever since I can remember. I’m inspired by being able to express myself and explore different ways I can represent my people in my community,” said Kyanna, a creator and owner of Ki Ki’s Creation.

“It was very important for me to bring my family to this celebration. What better way to celebrate Father’s Day and Juneteenth at the same time? We can’t celebrate Juneteenth and not celebrate the Black family,” said an attendee there with his family.

“It is always a blessing to celebrate Black history and culture. With every opportunity, we must dance, sing, eat and celebrate our ancestor’s journey to freedom. Let’s start celebrating Black history, culture, community, and Black people every day,” stated Makeda Makosa, founder of Worldbeat Center.