Black Folks Worldwide Don’t Have Clean Water

Clean H2O is getting scarce in Sub-Saharan Africa, but what comes out of the tap in African American communities is often contaminated too.

Ray Piedra // Pexels

By Maya Richard-Craven, Word in Black 

Clean water is a right, not a privilege.

Tell that to the more than 2 billion people globally who don’t have access to clean, safe drinking water.

And, according to a recent report published in the July 17 edition of the journal “Nature Water,” sub-Saharan Africa is one of the regions with the least access to clean water — a problem researchers predict will get worse by the year 2100.

Although the report focuses on the African continent, the reality is Black people right here in the United States don’t always have clean water either.

