Black Lives Matter Marking 10 Years of Activism

Black Lives Matter, the fight for equality is still going, this movement has reached it 10 years mark of fighting.

FILE - A protester picks up signs during a demonstration in Beverly Hills, Calif., July 17, 2013, in reaction to the acquittal of neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman in the 2012 death of Trayvon Martin. The Black Lives Matter movement hits a milestone on Thursday, July 13, 2023, marking 10 years since its 2013 founding in response to Zimmerman's acquittal. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

By Associated Press 

The Black Lives Matter movement hits a milestone this year, marking 10 years to the day of its 2013 founding in response to the acquittal of the man who fatally shot 17-year-old Trayvon Martin. BLM activists and organizations plan to mark a decade of the movement with in-person and virtual events. (July 13)

