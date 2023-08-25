Black Veterans Speak Out Against Military Sexual Assault

Sexual assault in the military traumatizes thousands, leading to increased PTSD and suicidal ideation among servicewomen.

RDNE Stock project // Pexels

By Alexa Spencer, Word in Black 

Trigger warning: This story contains details about sexual assault. 

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you may access support by calling the 24/7 National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800-656-4673 or chatting online at online.rainn.org

Merci McKinley, 40, was early on in her Army career when she endured what she least expected: back-to-back sexual assaults by people in her battalion.

An ocean apart from her family in the United States, she leaned on military support in Germany, where she was stationed as a private first class and a specialist.

