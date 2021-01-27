Board Expands COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program

The County Board of Supervisors voted today to expand the emergency rental assistance program for San Diegans who have suffered economic hardships due to COVID-19.

The County’s program allows San Diegans who are facing eviction or are unable to pay their rent to apply for financial assistance. Funds can be used to cover rent, utilities and other household expenses.

The expanded program will award funds for up to six months of expenses at a time and applicants can request additional funding if they still require monetary assistance after that time. The emergency rental assistance program would also give priority to single-parent households, many of which have been hit particularly hard by the pandemic’s impact on the economy.

The program is funded by $48.8 million in federal stimulus funds the County received earlier this month. The federal stimulus dollars will cover rental assistance needs for residents living in 16 cities in the County, as well as the unincorporated areas. The cities of San Diego and Chula Vista received their own funds from the federal government and will oversee their rental assistance programs separately.

The Board also voted to work with the state to develop a plan to allow a safe return to youth sports competitions.